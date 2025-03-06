This Starry Soda Ad's a Scream. It's Loud, Too

File under 'super silly'

by David Gianatasio March 6, 2025 2:30 pm

It’s hard to say which element of Starry’s new out-of-control :60 is the most ridiculously self-aware of them all.

Contenders include:

The insipid (oh-so-mildly satyric) send-up of vintage daytime health and wellness shows.

So much bug-eyed overacting with the screaming and shouting and crashing into wardrobes.

Those sublimely stupid-looking sci-fi B-movie lemon-and-lime soda mascots.

Actually, all the awesomely awful elements work perfectly together in high-volume harmony.

Scream even louder, you silly ad! I’ll toast you with a heady mix of carbonated water, high-fructose corn syrup and natural flavors.

No caffeine required—just a spritz of brand-boosting buffoonery.

Kudos—and I use the term loosely, yet lovingly—to London Alley director Adam Newacheck and agency VaynerMedia.