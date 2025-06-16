Alexis Madison of Anomaly: Life Isn't About Perfection—It's About Progress

Viewing challenges through the lens of creativity

Alexis Madison | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

A seasoned strategist with 10+ years of experience, Alexis is currently social lead of Anomaly’s New York office.

We spent two minutes with Alexis to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Alexis, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in New York (shout out to Queens) but I spent most of my childhood years in New Jersey. As much as I thank and love N.J. for everything, I’m a New Yorker at heart. I came back to the state for college and haven’t left since.

How you first realized you were creative.

When I was very young, I loved using anything I could get my hands on to express myself. Whether it was instruments, magazines, clothes—it didn’t matter. I wanted to give my voice a different format.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

My college experience taught me that life isn’t about perfection—it’s about progress. I spent every year trying to be the best. All I did was burn the candle at both ends and convince myself I couldn’t cut it. I hate that I had such a hard time, but I’m glad I learned the lesson early.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Music, interior design and photography are my biggest sources of inspiration. I’ve been flooding my headphones with Ethiopian Jazz and Cleo Sol. I’m also redesigning my apartment, so I spend a lot of time watching Architectural Digest, Apartmento and Homeworthy.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

I worked on a campaign for Game of Thrones that will always have a special place in my heart. We released the premiere date for the upcoming season by melting a block of ice on Facebook Live using torches. It was fun, unexpected and delivered a unique experience when the fandom was at an all-time high.

A recent project you’re proud of.

We did some exciting work this past holiday season for Google Shopping. We partnered with well-known duos who politely went head-to-head to buy the best gift.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

I love all that Solange Knowles creates. All of her music, especially A Seat at the Table, will forever speak to me. A few years ago, she designed a set of glassware through her collective Saint Heron that honors the legacy of cherished objects. I’ve collected a few, and can’t wait for the next release.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Anything made by Mickalene Thomas, a multi-hyphenate artist I discovered years ago and can’t get enough of.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I don’t believe creativity has a singular output. The idea that “if you’re creative, you must only produce art,” has never made sense to me. It’s about the way you approach what’s in front of you and how you work through it.

Your biggest weakness.

I struggle with delegating. Some of it comes from wanting to ensure the work maintains a level of quality. The rest comes from trying to give my team members space and grace. I always remind myself that I need to treat myself the same way.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Celeste Bell—she’s a seasoned people-professional I met working in a previous role. From the moment we met, I knew there was so much I could learn from her. While I never reported to her directly, she was (and is) a positive and pivotal force in my career. Her understanding of the nuances of career growth as a Black woman and her ability to guide me is something I’ll never take for granted.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I’d start a restaurant group in my neighborhood in Brooklyn dedicated to paying homage to Black American cuisine. Get my pilot’s license. Open an interior design firm. I’d also become a sommelier. The world’s my oyster.

