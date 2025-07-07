Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois of MAC Cosmetics on the Power of Observation and Careful Listening

'There's no single right or wrong view'

by Amy Corr July 7, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois is SVP and global general manager of MAC Cosmetics, responsible for guiding the brand’s strategic vision, including innovation, product development and marketing. Before joining the company in 2021, Aïda served as SVP of global marketing at Revlon.

We spent two minutes with Aïda to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Aïda, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born and raised in Benin, West Africa. My parents still live there. I moved to Paris as a teenager for high school, where I attended a boarding school. Throughout my life, I have lived in Benin, France, the U.K. and Canada. I currently live in Brooklyn with my husband and two beautiful daughters.

How you first realized you were creative.

I don’t know if creativity is something you suddenly realize. I think it comes as you try to find ways to get what you want—to problem-solve. I was a bookworm early on and could never get enough books. So, I started to create and write my own stories—sequels to the books I had read. I had a fertile imagination and a lot of curiosity. I enjoyed writing at school (my brother was more into drawing). So, I guess I began being creative out of necessity—a way to continuously feed my imagination.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

It was my senior year in high school, and I was taking my final exams—the French Baccalauréat. At the end of an exam day, I ran into a team handing out free samples in little green sachets. They were samples of a new shampoo being launched in France under a brand called Garnier Fructis. It looked so different from any shampoo I had seen before, so I opened it immediately. It smelled amazing—fruity, punchy, modern. The formula felt new to me, and it smoothed my hair beautifully. That moment made me realize you could completely change someone’s experience and turn a basic category into something fun and exciting through innovation. That’s when I fell in love with what I would later learn was innovation, consumer connection, brand building and marketing. Garnier Fructis became an overnight success and the No.1 haircare brand in France. Fast forward six years; after graduating from business school, I landed a job at L’Oréal… working on Garnier Fructis.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Strolling through the city, observing people, buildings, colors, street art—anything that catches my eye. I’m inspired by the way people dress, how they accessorize, what they carry, what they drink, the shoes they wear, fashion—everything. I’m inspired by other humans and the environments or characters they create. Most recently, my family and I took a spring-break trip to Japan, and it was an incredible source of inspiration. We were lucky to be there during sakura (cherry blossom season), traveling through Tokyo, Kyoto, Nara and Inari. The spirituality, attention to detail and sense of craft were phenomenal. Japan is so precise and perfected—with care and time—yet everything comes together effortlessly.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

“I Only Wear MAC.” It started a year ago when MAC turned 40 and we relaunched our iconic lipstick. We wanted to showcase that MAC is more than a beauty brand—it’s a cultural brand rooted in fashion, artistry and community. We launched a pop-up shop on Canal Street in NYC with merch that people could take freely—hoodies, bags, accessories, lighters, pens. Almost a year later, we channeled that same energy, featuring talent like Martha Stewart, Tiffany Pollard, Julia Fox and Odell Beckham Jr., coinciding with the launch of MAC Nudes lipsticks. It was bold and incredibly fun to work on.

A recent project you’re proud of.

At MAC, we aim to keep creating cultural stunts of commerce and chaos. We’re doing it again—bringing generations together the same way MAC’s products were born. We often draw inspiration from our archives and reinterpret past innovations for today. One example is the viral Squirt Balm, which evolved from Squirt Gloss from the ’90s. We also just launched Lipglass Air, a modern descendant of MAC’s Clear Lipglass. Our next campaign is “Born Famous,” featuring mothers and daughters or people born to high-achieving parents. Like our innovations, they were “born famous” but are forging their own brilliant paths.



Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

The way I think about the power of a clear brand purpose was shaped by Apple’s “Crazy Ones.” The production was brilliant, and the campaign helped solidify Apple’s position as the ultimate innovator. In a world of fast-evolving tech, they made it clear that their value extended beyond just products. The message resonated with everyone—not just creators. It was genius, and it’s a constant reminder to me of how critical it is to clearly articulate your purpose in order to earn brand love and loyalty.

Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

“You Can’t Win, So Win.” It marked Nike’s big return to the Super Bowl, refocused on the athlete and encouraged people to stay committed—even in adversity. As a woman, a marketer and a brand builder, it resonated deeply with me. Nike’s equity is so strong that even after some recent ups and downs, the campaign still felt incredibly powerful.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Empathy. I’ve been an immigrant my entire life—from growing up in Benin, moving alone to Paris as a teenager and working in Paris, London and New York. In each place, I had to work hard to understand my surroundings—often in a language I wasn’t fluent in (especially English). I became a great observer, a careful listener and someone who understands that perspectives vary—there’s no single right or wrong view. These skills translate directly into my professional life, especially in understanding what makes an idea resonate in a specific context and embracing multiple perspectives.

Your biggest weakness.

I’m not the most patient person. I like things to move fast, and I like to move fast. Sometimes, this means I must remind myself not to forget to bring others along for the journey. I call it my “U”—taking a step back to acknowledge that not everyone is or should be in the same place at the same time.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

One who stands out is Frédéric Rozé, the former CEO of L’Oréal USA. He’s the one who brought me to the U.S. and gave me the confidence I didn’t yet have. The idea that you could move internationally and succeed using your skills alone was transformative. I arrived in the U.S. in 2009 during the digital and social media revolution. That experience completely changed how I saw brand building and leadership.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in beauty.

If I weren’t in beauty, I would be a professional dancer—probably on the verge of retirement now—teaching and training in a studio. I never quite made it there professionally, but I still train and take dance classes several times a week. It defines who I am.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.