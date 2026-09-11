In Search of the 'Applause Moment' With FIN Studios' Tabitha Onofri

A theater kid makes good in adland

by David Gianatasio September 11, 2026 9:00 am Share:

“One of my biggest strengths is storytelling instinct,” FIN Studios’ Tabitha Onofri tells Muse. “My background in acting and theater trained me to break down scripts, understanding character motivation, narrative arcs and emotional payoff.”

Now, as head of studio ops, that perspective “helps me understand how a story needs to unfold to move an audience,” she says. “In advertising, the goal is often to inspire action. I’m always thinking about what I call ‘the applause’—the moment when the audience reacts and signals that the story worked.”

At women-owned, Emmy-nominated FIN—part of Zambezi—Tabitha creative teams, Tabitha oversees ops across live-action, post-production and interactive content for digital and broadcast media.

Muse spent a few minutes with Tabitha to learn more about her creative process, excursions into painting, a podcast launch and more.

Where did you grow up, and how does it compare to where you live now?

I grew up in San Antonio and now live in Burbank. In many ways, the two places are surprisingly similar. both have suburban pockets within a larger city and offer plenty of opportunities. The biggest difference is the weather. San Antonio has a lot more humidity; and looking back, I still don’t know how I managed to run high school cross country in that heat. Probably because I was in high school.

Did you have an “ah-ha” moment in your life that made you realize what you wanted to do?

I first discovered my creative side when I joined choir in 4th grade and later started performing with a musical theater group in San Antonio called Showstoppers. As a child, I was very shy. For the first 10 years of my life, I was mostly an observer, watching how the world worked around me. Choir helped me realize how much I enjoyed singing. And when I auditioned for Showstoppers around age 11, I began performing across San Antonio. I loved the feeling of performing, especially knowing that even for an hour, you could help someone set real life aside and simply enjoy the moment. At the time, my dream was to become a Broadway performer.

Was there a moment from high school or college that changed your life?

Getting into the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) and moving to New York City for college were pivotal moments for me. What I loved about the program was that the instructors were all active performers, not people reflecting on careers from the past. That experience shaped how I approach creativity today. I’ve always wanted to stay actively involved in the craft, not just talk about it or teach it. That’s part of why I continue doing voiceover work. It fulfills the creative part of me. It’s not just a job, but something I actively practice as a SAG member.

One acting teacher had a huge influence on me. I had been so immersed in musical theater that doing a straight play felt intimidating. In musical theater, you often express emotion through song and movement. Being asked to sit still, deliver a scene and be fully present in that vulnerability was much harder. One thing that the teacher always said stuck with me: “Be comfortable with just ‘being’ in the moment.” It’s easy to think 10 steps ahead. But creativity and life often require being fully present right where you are.

What inspires you creatively?

One of my biggest inspirations comes from visual art, particularly the impressionist painter Daniel Wall. His work is expressive and colorful, often depicting couples in vibrant environments. It’s the kind of art you can really get lost in. We have one of his paintings above our fireplace. My husband and I have started painting together. With so much discussion about AI and new technology in creative fields, I found myself craving a creative outlet with no professional stakes. At work, so much of what I do is structured, budgets, timelines, resourcing—so painting became a way to reconnect with creativity purely for its own sake. We started doing Bob Ross paint nights and painting along with his episodes.

What’s one of the favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on?

In 2017, as an agency VP of content, I worked on a Super Bowl spot for our client, It’s a 10 Haircare. We hired Hungryman productions and director Bryan Buckley. Our creative team developed a powerful concept during a particularly uncertain political moment, and Bryan suggested shooting the piece in black and white. From start to finish, it was one of those rare projects where everything came together perfectly, concept, execution and collaboration.

Is there a recent project you’re especially proud of?

The TaylorMade documentary short, “Finding Fast.” With the popularity of sports docuseries on the rise, we wanted to create something that still felt distinctive and meaningful.

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What’s your biggest weakness?

Fear of judgment can sometimes hold me back creatively. Anytime you create something and put it into the world today, it’s immediately under a microscope. This year, I launched a podcast called “Pause & Laughter,” which focuses on changing the conversation around the “pause” (aka menopause) and infuses humor into the topic, alongside science. One of my biggest concerns at the start was whether people would connect with me, the format, or even the subject matter itself. That fear of vulnerability, of putting something out into the world and not being accepted, can be incredibly challenging. But I’ve come to see those moments differently. Whether it’s a misstep or just simply a difference of opinion, it’s still an opportunity to learn and grow.

Was there a mentor who helped you navigate the industry?

Mary Webb has been a major influence on my career. She’s a creative force in the industry and someone who taught me how to navigate a male-dominated environment with confidence. She encouraged me to be unapologetic about my ideas, to trust my voice, and to show up fully as a creative leader.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in advertising?

Probably performing on Broadway.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. To be considered for the series, please fill out this form.