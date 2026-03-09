Women's Day Spots From Around the Globe

Repping New Zealand, India, Italy, the U.S. and Australia

Here are some notable International Women’s Day campaigns that broke far and wide, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Air New Zealand, ‘Historic All-Female Flight’

Air New Zealand marked IWD with a historic all-female excursion, as Flight NZ611 travelled from Auckland to Queenstown. Women filled every role from captain and cabin crew to engineers, planners and air traffic controllers, highlighting the push for greater gender equality in aviation.

Indian Air Force, ‘Champions in Every Arena’

The Indian Air Force marked IWD with a tribute to the courage, dedication and determination of women who continue to inspire the nation and the world. Once largely limited to medical roles, women now hold operational, command and strategic positions across the Army, Navy and Air Force. This reflects decades of reform and marks a major shift toward greater inclusivity in India’s defense landscape.

Lamborghini, ‘Choose Your Own Drive’

A video manifesto exploring freedom of choice and female self-determination. Told in three symbolic acts—beauty, formality and social roles—the film reflects on how cultural expectations can quietly shape identity and limit personal freedom.

FIGS, ‘Never Change’

The world is changing—all the time, all around us. It never stops. A lot like women. But through all that change, there’s a key constant: a woman’s commitment to her patients, colleagues, dreams, and belief that change is possible when you never let up.

LSKD, ‘She Runs, But She’s Never Just Running’

Running should be freeing, yet 92 percent of women worry about their safety when they head out. What should be a simple run becomes a constant mental checklist of surroundings, lighting and phone battery. Safety should not be a strategy. The campaign calls for greater awareness, accountability and everyday actions to help make running safer for women.

BIBA, ‘Ek Aasmaan (One Sky)’

The sky doesn’t distinguish who’s flying in it. The law doesn’t discriminate against who’s protecting it. A hospital room doesn’t pause to ask who is saving lives. Because in the end, only the work speaks. So why do we add a prefix when it’s a woman? Neither their hard-earned expertise nor the years of training change. Only our perception does.