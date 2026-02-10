Valentine's Day Love From Around the World

With Clash of Clans, Build-A-Bear, DoorDash and more

Muse sibling Ads of the World never loses that lovin’ feeling, especially as Feb. 14 approaches. Its editors selected some V-Day highlights below.

Build-A-Bear, ‘A Squeeze Away’

Agency: Highdive

Breakups are tough, especially on Valentine’s Day, and even more so when it’s a first love. Comforting words from Mom can help ease the pain. With Build-A-Bear’s “Record Your Voice” feature, it’s like your loved ones are right there with you whenever you need them. All you have to do is give the paw a squeeze.

DoorDash, ‘You Shouldn’t Have’

Agency: GUT L.A.

As Valentine’s Day pressure builds and the risk of getting it wrong looms large, DoorDash is showing up with a song and a solution. “You Shouldn’t Have” takes the guesswork out of gifting, no matter what your relationship looks like.

Tiffany & Co., ‘Celebrating Love Stories’

The campaign stars Adria Arjona celebrating affection rooted in strength. Wearing the HardWear collection, she is revealed as the subject of her husband’s third-person reflection, reframing intimacy as resilience and honoring everyday love stories.

Apothic Wine, ‘Designated Player’

Agency: Virtue Worldwide

Apothic’s “Designated Player” keeps the action going while you take a real-life break. Your squad gets gameplay, your partner gets quality time—and you don’t have to choose. How? By having Timmy2Cans available to join your squad so the gaming continues while you celebrate offline.

Clash of Clans, ‘Bromance Blooms on the Battlefield’

Agency: DAVID N.Y.

Clash of Clans reimagines Valentine’s Day beyond romance, celebrating friendship through “Clashified” rom-com tropes. The work shows former clan-mates reuniting as friends recreate iconic romantic gestures, from boombox-style pleas to handwritten signs. Mirrored by in-game characters setting aside rivalries, the film highlights bromance, loyalty and the joy of clashing together again.

Fresh Step, ‘Date Cats, Not Humans’

Fresh Step and cat lover Ariana Madix encourage singles to ditch dating drama and find love with adoptable kitties. Through a Bumble partnership, shelter cats become swipeable matches, with Fresh Step covering fees and providing free litter to new cat parents over Valentine’s weekend.