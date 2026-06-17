Filmmaker Captivates Ad World by Creating and Posting Spec Spots Across Social

Rickiece Poulson is a self-taught creator with a passion for advertising

by Christine Champagne June 17, 2026 7:00 am 6 min read Share:

Filmmaker Rickiece Poulson is gaining the attention of brands by creating and posting spec spots for their products on social media.

The Chesapeake, Va.-based filmmaker, who goes by @KiecesKaptures on TikTok, launched his endeavor in January, shooting spec for brands like Poppi, Nerds and Chips Ahoy!, and giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his process. “I had already been creating commercials for local businesses in my area, and I enjoyed it. But I always felt like there was more—more people to reach, more people to impact,” he says.

“So, I started this series, ‘Making Commercials for Brands Until They Notice Me,’ not knowing what would come from it. But I figured even if no one noticed, it would still be a great way to practice and improve my skills between shoots.”

@kieceskaptures The more I create, the more l realize we don’t connect to perfection. We connect to honesty and real moments. So I’m finally ok with being imperfect #videography ♬ Janice STFU – Drake

Brands are not only noticing Poulson’s work, they are also hiring him—Synergy Kombucha and Veggies Made Great among them. “I was honestly so shocked to receive their emails, especially Synergy, because I used to work at Food Lion and stock their product. Them reaching out to work together was a full-circle moment,” he says.

Here, Poulson talks about what he has learned from his venture and why he loves advertising:

MUSE: Are you a self-taught filmmaker? Or did you study filmmaking or advertising in school?

I’m mostly self taught. I did take photography courses at the Art Institute that taught me some fundamentals that I still use today. But a lot of what I learned came from going out and shooting.

I started with just photography. But once I started making videos, I fell in love. I loved all of it. The world you can build, the sound, the visual. It felt like there was so much more I could do creatively through video than I could through photography alone. That’s when I realized filmmaking was the path I wanted to pursue.

@kieceskaptures The @SaratogaSpringWater bottle looks so premium I had to turn it into a commercial shot from my kitchen #videography ♬ original sound – KiecesKaptures

How do you choose the products you are making spec commercials for?

I like to choose everyday products that people can easily recognize. It sparks that curiosity, because they already recognize the product and want to see how I turn it into a commercial shot from home.

Have you learned any new techniques while shooting these spec spots?

One of the biggest things I learned is how small changes can completely change how a product feels. Something as simple as shooting with a blue light versus a red light can dramatically change the mood. Or using harsh lighting to make the product feel more dramatic. Or shooting from a low angle to make the product appear larger than life. A big part of my creative process is learning what makes the product unique and bringing that to life through the video.

Do you have a favorite spot that you’ve made so far?

I think my favorites are Synergy Kombucha, Veggies Made Great and Saratoga water. [Synergy Kombucha and Veggies Made Great were paid client projects; Saratoga was a spec ad.]

Synergy because of the full circle moment. It was fun because they sent me three flavors. Each flavor came with its own vibe that I matched with their section of the video.

Veggies Made Great was my first time working with baked goods. It was fun trying to make a video that would make the viewer’s mouth water. I was going for a more indulgent, almost sexy type of video. I love playing with textures and creating that sensory experience.

Saratoga water was fun because they are more on the premium side. It felt like I was blending luxury with something as simple as water.

Do you have favorite of all-time TV commercial that someone else has directed?

Commercials that immediately stand out to me are Apple’s “Shot on iPhone.” I get inspired by those because they are showing that filmmaking is accessible to anyone. Today, you don’t need the Hollywood cameras to make great art. You can create something powerful with what you have in your pocket. Sometimes having less forces you to be more creative. It’s more about your vision and how you execute through storytelling.

Why are you interested in advertising as a filmmaker?

I love advertising because there is a science about it, and I love trying to crack the code. For example, we don’t just watch a commercial and think, “That’s good. I’m going to buy that.” There are triggers that make people desire the product and make us remember the commercial. I love figuring that out. I also love taking everyday objects that we use and showing what makes them unique and special from my perspective. It’s a lot of fun to me watching an idea in your head become reality you can watch.

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Your credits also include “The Distraction,” which can be seen on YouTube. What did you learn/how did you grow as a filmmaker from making that short film?

Most of my work was shorter content, so jumping into working on a short film was my most challenging project to date. We had a very small crew of four people—everyone wore multiple hats throughout the production.

One of the biggest things I learned was how to work with actors and better articulate my vision. I realized directing isn’t just telling someone what to do. It’s guiding them toward the overall vision while giving them the space to perform and express themselves.

I also learned a lot about storytelling and pacing. Since it was longer, I was challenged to keep the audience engaged through suspense and tension. It also showed me how important sound design is.

From doing this project, I grew tremendously because it threw me out of my comfort zone and forced me to adapt and figure things out.

What is your favorite movie?

Inception. I’m blown away at how there are so many layers to the film. Every time I watch, and I’ve seen it well over 10 times at this point, I find something new in it.

Which filmmakers inspire you?

I love how all of Christopher Nolan’s movies have so much depth. I feel like you have to watch his movies more than once—and you’re going to find something new each time. I love how Ryan Coogler pushes genres, and his storytelling ability is the best. He keeps you engaged throughout the whole film.

Are you working on any other film projects right now?

I’m beginning to write “The Distraction Part 2.” My main focus right now is to continue to push out spec ads and learn and grow my video abilities.