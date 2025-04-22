TikTok's 'Deal Masters' and More Great Work From Around the Globe

Repping Vietnam India, Iraq and the Netherlands

Below, we explore some great work, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

bol.com, ‘A Surprising Splash of Spring’

Agency: DEPT

The latest spot for the Dutch e-commerce brand unleashes a surprising splash of spring with a hilariously muddy twist. Directed by Oskar Bård, the film follows a woman so dazzled by the season’s sunshine that she accidentally drenches her neighbor in mud. Bård insisted on using real mud for a fully authentic shot. The actor endured four hours caked in edible muck to deliver a moment that’s messy and unforgettable.

TikTok, ‘Calling all Deal Masters’

Agency: The Friday

We have a soft spot for Southeast Asia’s signature style of comedy campaigns—deadpan, silly and gloriously over-the-top. This TikTok entry from Vietnam delivers all that and more. These “Deal Masters” are unhinged in the best possible way.

Toothsi, ‘Braces Make You Invisible’

Agency: The Germ

As an invisible teeth-straightening aligner brand, Toothsi uncovered a sharp insight: when braces are visible, they become all anyone sees. This campaign brings that idea to life—by making people with visible braces disappear. Through a playful, surreal lens, the spot highlights how traditional braces can overshadow one’s presence. The work positions Toothsi as the subtle, confidence-boosting alternative that allows people to be seen.

Lay’s, ‘Every Story Starts With a Bite

Agency: Brodmann

Newroz is more than a celebration for the Kurdish community, it’s a time of hope, renewal and togetherness, with food, stories and joy. That’s where Lay’s comes in. Rooted in its global positioning of sharing joy in every bite, this campaign embraces the spirit of Newroz not through clichés, but by becoming part of the moment. Rather than simply sponsoring the occasion, Lay’s naturally joins the celebration as an authentic part of Kurdish tradition.