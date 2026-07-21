This Quietly Stirring Message Spotlights Hope in the Fight Against Cancer

Global greats from Australia, Brazil and Mexico

by Ads of the World July 21, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Cancer Council Victoria, ‘Hope Discovered Daily’

Agency: The Ministry of Lateral Thoughts

This heartfelt film follows a young cancer survivor returning to school after treatment, using a single continuous shot to capture the significance of what appears to be an ordinary milestone. By focusing on a simple, relatable moment rather than the illness itself, the work celebrates the future that ongoing cancer research helps create for more people. Read More

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Futuremind Institute, ‘Creating Futures’

Agency: Atlantis

Built around the idea that knowledge can shape the future, this handcrafted film transforms book pages into imaginative worlds where characters, landscapes and dreams spring to life. Guided by an original song, the poetic journey celebrates education as a force that expands horizons, sparks imagination and empowers every child to create their own future. Read More

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ARQ, ‘A Better Idea’

Agency: Turbo

Financial advertising has a habit of making simple things sound complicated. Turbo’s latest effort for ARQ flips that convention on its head. Starring Bruna Marquezine and Diego Boneta, the films begin with the actors rejecting a script before taking over the production themselves. As the visuals become increasingly cinematic, the message gains clarity. Talking about money doesn’t have to be confusing. Read More