The NFL, KFC, Evian, Skyn and More Classic Ads From Across the Globe

A look back at some recent faves from the U.S., France, South Africa, Thailand, Australia and Japan

by Ads of the World June 3, 2025 5:00 am 3 min read Share:

Each week, the Ads of the World team looks at great work from around the world. Here, we celebrate our 100th “Worldviews” installment (!) with a review of some favorites from the past three years.

NFL, ‘Run With It’

Agency: 72andSunny

Starting in the U.S., we bring you a Hollywood-style extravaganza. During halftime at the 2023 Super Bowl—the NFL pulled off an impressive stunt, tricking the audience into believing a segment was being filmed live. As Fox Sports anchor Erin Andrews interviewed Mexico Women’s National Flag Football champion Diana Flores, she suddenly reached for Flores’ flag. This triggered an epic chase that spilled out of the stadium and into the streets. Flores was in hot pursuit, aided by a host of sports celebs.

Play

BunBun Snack, ‘Bollywood Badass’

Agency: Wolf BKK

Next, we visit Thailand, where Wolf BKK cranked up its signature deadpan silliness by going full Bollywood for a delightfully over-the-top spot. Summoned by the cries of a damsel in distress, our hero “flies” in to save her—armed only with a banana and extreme awesomeness. Just wait until you see what he does with a slice of cake…

Play

Evian, ‘Mountain of Youth’

Agency: BETC Paris

Now it’s on to France, where an intrepid explorer searches the Alps for the legendary “Mountain of Youth.” He fails to find it—unaware that he’s being watched by playful “Evianers” cleverly camouflaged as trees, rocks, stalactites and even the Abominable Snowman.

Play

KFC, ‘Anything for the Taste’

Agency: Ogilvy

Next, we head to South Africa for a finger-lickin’ tale based on real events. Someone’s been strutting around the country posing as a KFC quality inspector—scoring free chicken at every stop. He’s bold and brash. Armed with a clipboard and a craving, he’s The Great Chicken Cheat!

Play

No Skyn, ‘No Love’

Agency: UltraSuperNew

From Japan, A young couple gears up for a night of intimacy—until they realize they’re out of condoms. Undeterred, the dude springs into action, launching into a Mission: Impossible–style dash through the city. Just as he reaches a store, soaked and triumphant, he comes face-to-face with the most unexpected—and unforgiving—obstacle yet…

Play

Meat & Livestock Australia, ‘Un-Australian’

Agency: The Monkeys

For our final stop, we head Down Under, with Aussies disappearing at an alarming rate. Where are they going? To an infinite cultural exile from which there’s no return. Luckily, it comes with tasty lamb chops.