Pramy Says Cats Are Just Like People. That's a Good Thing?

Great work from from Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil and Argentina

by Ads of the World October 26, 2026 3:30 pm 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Pramy, ‘Every Cat Is an Individual’

Agency: Wolf BKK

Ever caught your cat staring at you in the bathroom, knocking things off the fridge or nudging you out of your seat? Thai cat food brand Pramy casts humans as felines in these deadpan household scenes. The glare from the woman wedging herself between a couple is priceless. Each bit is inspired by real rescue stories, demonstrating that every cat is a lovable weirdo. Read More

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inDrive, ‘When Prices Blow Up, So Do Passengers’

Agency: inlab

Traffic, heat and crowds already test anyone’s patience in Indonesian cities. Add a ride price you had no say in, and people literally start inflating. For inDrive’s latest local spots, part of its new “Feel the Fairness” platform, frustrated riders puff up like balloons as fares climb, squeezing out everyone’s personal space. Once riders and drivers agree on a rate, everyone deflates back to normal. Fair deal, less hot air. Read More

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Trousseau, ’35 Years of Making Dreams into Stories’

Agency: Atlantis

Remember pop-up books? Brazilian luxury brand Trousseau does. This 3-minute film celebrating the company’s 35-year history unfolds chapter by chapter in intricate paper architecture, tracing the journey from bed, bath and table linens to lifestyle brands and luxury tableware. Read More

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H2OH!, ‘Turbulencias’

Agency: Isla Buenos Aires

If anyone knows how to ride out turbulence, it’s Argentinians. They’ve had plenty of practice. That’s the premise of “Turbulencias,” H2OH!’s latest pitch for its new flavored water. It continues the brand’s long run of humor pulled from everyday situations, while making sure nobody forgets who’s behind the new variety. Fasten your seatbelts. Just don’t expect bubbles. Read More