McDonald's Pulls a Comedic Heist and More Global Greats

Featuring campaigns from Chile, Bangladesh and India

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Hyundai, ‘The Magic That Started It All’

Agency: _Groenlandia

In this emotional spot from Hyundai, first love, first pet and first car blur into one unforgettable bond. Spanning four decades, the film traces a lifetime of shared memories before culminating in a deeply human reunion between a grown man and the family car that helped shape him.

Play

PrimeNow, ‘Because Your Time Is Now’

Agency: COdesign

Built for life in motion, PrimeNow puts banking on your terms. In the spot below, the app celebrates youth that refuses to be boxed in. Because being you is not a trend. It’s a movement. No waiting, no permission, no compromise. Your pace, your rules. So says PrimeNow.

Play

McDonald’s India, ‘Rukna Toh Banta Hai’

Agency: DDB

This dark comic heist flips the script on the classic “first come, first served” trope. The story follows Prakash, a local thug often overlooked by the others. During a high-stakes robbery, a diverse crew of seasoned criminals, each more intimidating than the last, scrambles to steal a mysterious and powerful Book of Secrets. But Prakash arrives late to the scene, delayed not by fear, but by a craving for a McSaver meal from McDonald’s.