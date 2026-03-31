McDonald’s Teams Up With KPop Demon Hunters

Meals based on the Netflix sensation make their debut

by Amy Corr March 31, 2026 9:00 am Share:

It’s time to pick a side with the launch of KPop Demon Hunters meals at McDonald’s. “Team Saja Boys” and “Team Huntr/x” feature spicy McMuffins, hash browns, McNuggets, special sauces and drinks.

Each meal comes with a custom card featuring Derpy and a QR code that unlocks additional content from the Netflix hit.

A :30 from Wieden+Kennedy New York shows how quickly fan loyalty can sway:

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“The goal was to transform fandom into active participation,” says Bowook Yoon, art director at W+K. “In various media, bands attempt to persuade fans to try their specific meals. By using McDonald’s as the battleground, each interaction—from ordering to unlocking content—serves as an engagement point with the rivalry. This establishes a continuous loop where physical actions lead to digital experiences, and digital experiences encourage physical actions.”

Stateside, meals are available through April 26 and globally can be found in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and several Latin American countries.