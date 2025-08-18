Let's Watch Stresstabs' Overwhelmed Office Worker Literally Fall Apart

Great work from the Philippines, Germany and Colombia

Here are some great campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Stresstabs, ‘Assemble’

Agency: Gigil

In the Philippines, where stress is practically a badge of honor, Stresstabs Women’s Multivitamins launched a striking film about Jemerlyn, an overworked office worker who becomes so frazzled she literally falls to pieces. Equal parts absurd and relatable, the spot pokes fun at how “normal” extreme stress has become.

Play

Sparkasse • Fortnite, ‘Schwein Gehabt’

Agency: Jung von Matt Sports

Sparkasse and Jung von Matt bring banking to Fortnite, with a spooky twist. Their new horror-themed map, “Schwein Gehabt” (“Having a Pig,” or simply “Being Lucky”), drops players into a haunted house where they must rescue piggybank Berta from a series of creepy challenges. To set the tone, the launch is being promoted via a scary-movie-style trailer, in which a little girl terrorizes a helpless piggy bank.

Play

Fenavi, Colombia, ‘The Country of Chicken’

Agency: Fantástica

In Colombia, chicken is more than food. It’s a way of life, uniting people across tables from neighborhood grills to gourmet restaurants. To celebrate this, the National Federation of Poultry Farmers of Colombia (Fenavi) has launched a campaign positioning chicken as a national symbol—much like tacos in Mexico or beef in Argentina—recognizing its deep cultural, culinary and emotional place in Colombian identity.