Let's Watch Stresstabs' Overwhelmed Office Worker Literally Fall Apart
Great work from the Philippines, Germany and Colombia
Here are some great campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.
Stresstabs, ‘Assemble’
Agency: Gigil
In the Philippines, where stress is practically a badge of honor, Stresstabs Women’s Multivitamins launched a striking film about Jemerlyn, an overworked office worker who becomes so frazzled she literally falls to pieces. Equal parts absurd and relatable, the spot pokes fun at how “normal” extreme stress has become.
Sparkasse • Fortnite, ‘Schwein Gehabt’
Agency: Jung von Matt Sports
Sparkasse and Jung von Matt bring banking to Fortnite, with a spooky twist. Their new horror-themed map, “Schwein Gehabt” (“Having a Pig,” or simply “Being Lucky”), drops players into a haunted house where they must rescue piggybank Berta from a series of creepy challenges. To set the tone, the launch is being promoted via a scary-movie-style trailer, in which a little girl terrorizes a helpless piggy bank.
Fenavi, Colombia, ‘The Country of Chicken’
Agency: Fantástica
In Colombia, chicken is more than food. It’s a way of life, uniting people across tables from neighborhood grills to gourmet restaurants. To celebrate this, the National Federation of Poultry Farmers of Colombia (Fenavi) has launched a campaign positioning chicken as a national symbol—much like tacos in Mexico or beef in Argentina—recognizing its deep cultural, culinary and emotional place in Colombian identity.