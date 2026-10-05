Is This the Cutest Cat Adoption Spot of All Time?

Global greats from Vietnam, Bolivia, Kazakhstan and Peru

by Ads of the World October 5, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Ricocat, ‘Adoption Catsting’

Agency: Valor Socios de Marcas

What if the best way to cast an ad was to let the stars choose their co-stars? Instead of a traditional casting call, the brand invited people to meet cats, capturing the unscripted connections that naturally emerged. Genuine chemistry quickly morphs into a heartwarming argument for adoption. Sometimes, finding your perfect companion starts with simply saying hello. Read More

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Hapas, ‘Do anything for Love’

Agency: The Friday

For Women’s Day in Vietnam, Hapas shows just how far men will go to find the perfect gift for the women they love. Taking “put yourself in her shoes” very literally, the clip turns the challenge of choosing the right gift into an absurd yet heartfelt act of love. See More

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Yango, ‘Beat the Traffic’

Agency: Masamaki

To launch Yango Motos in El Alto, the brand tapped into the city’s iconic cholita wrestlers, sparking online rumors with mysterious, anonymous fight videos. As anticipation grew, the showdown hit an unexpected obstacle: traffic. With one wrestler running late, Yango entered the story as the solution, turning local culture into an entertaining demonstration. See More

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Kaspi.kz, ‘Jackie-zhan, Taxi Driver From Kazakhstan’

Agency: GForce/Grey

If Jackie Chan lived in Kazakhstan, perhaps he would be Jackie-zhan, working as a taxi driver and transporting Kaspi.kz CEO Mikhail Lomtadze all over town. But one thing we can say with absolute certainty: Just like every other Kazakhstani, he would be a Kaspi.kz customer and use its financial technology and e-commerce services. Read More

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Related: Painting a New Picture of Rescue Dogs to Bolster Pet Adoption