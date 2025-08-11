Insurance Co. Traps Dude in His Own Man Cave for Months
Standout spots from Vietnam, Bulgaria and Australia
Here are some great campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.
Budget Direct, ‘Mancave Save’
Agency: 303 MullenLowe Sydney
This humorous campaign tells the story of a guy who becomes trapped in his own man cave for months, obsessively searching for a better deal on insurance. The spot playfully exaggerates how far some folks will go to save money, while positioning Budget Direct as a stress-free alternative to endless searching.
16:9 Films • Vmas Group, ‘Made in Vietnam’
Agency: Alien Media
DTAP has unveiled “Made in Vietnam,” a year-long passion project celebrating the craftsmanship, culture and spirit that define the nation. More than just a song, the music video serves as both a declaration of pride and a cultural narrative, blending contemporary sound with traditional influences. Marking the group’s first release under their own creative identity, the project reflects DTAP’s dedication to preserving and reinterpreting Vietnamese heritage with meticulous care and heartfelt artistry.
Vola, ‘Higher Standards’
Agency: RXM Creative
Vola has launched a new communication platform calling out the declining standards in air travel and questioning why passengers have come to accept them. Through witty comparisons, the campaign highlights common carrier practices—like charging for check-ins or splitting up families—by placing them in everyday contexts such as hospitals or restaurants, where they’d be deemed absurd. To spread the message, influencers staged IRL reenactments of these absurdities at venues like cinemas, concerts, weddings and parks, sparking conversation.