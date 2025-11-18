Iceland Is So Gorgeous, It Must Be AI-Generated. Right?

Plus: Great campaigns from Australia and Chile

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Icelandair, ‘Is Iceland AI-Generated?’

Agency: Kubbco

Is Iceland real, or just the world’s prettiest conspiracy? Icelandair leans into the country’s natural beauty with a playful reality check that riffs on rising AI anxiety and deepfake fatigue. We get a jokey narrative claiming the Northern Lights are projected from satellites, puffins are robots and geothermal pools have plugs. By presenting the Nordic nation’s dramatic visuals as “too good to be real,” the airline cleverly reminds viewers that some wonders remain delightfully analog.

Southern Highlands Matters x Reject Repoly, ‘Little Plastics’

Agency: Superlunar

Southern Highlands Matters launched a haunting and beautifully crafted animated short anchoring the community’s opposition to the proposed Repoly plastics reprocessing facility in the NSW Southern Highlands area of Australia.

Corona, ‘Made by the Sun’

Agency: DAVID Buenos Aires

Corona celebrates 100 years with a campaign made entirely by the sun. Using an approach rooted in pinhole photography, the brand captured a series of images using only a box with a tiny aperture and natural light. The sun became the photographer, producing 100 unique portraits of life along Chile’s coastline. We meet its flora, fauna and vibrant communities.