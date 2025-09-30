Huawei's Runaway Bus Takes Rider on an Amazing Journey

Featuring campaigns from China, Canada and Thailand

by Ads of the World September 30, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, chosen by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Huawei Nova, ‘Runaway Journey’

Agency: Tian Yu Kong

A graduate steps onto a bus that quickly launches into the a strange, metaphorical continuum. It hurtles through rejection letters, cutthroat exams and glimpses of countless careers and lifestyles. Just when chaos seems inevitable, she seizes the wheel and takes control. Huawei Nova’s graduation campaign turns uncertainty into a powerful metaphor, urging young people to face the unknown with courage and write their own story.

Play

President’s Choice, ‘Possible Lives Here’

Agency: Zulu Alpha Kilo

This campaign imagines a whimsical neighborhood of deconstructed homes where employees work to make life easier for Canadians. Set to an orchestral version of Blink-182’s “All the Small Things,” the ad highlights the brand’s behind-the-scenes efforts, from grocery delivery to trusted pharmacists’ advice, turning everyday moments into something extraordinary.

Play

Central Department Store, ‘Own It First’

Agency: Wolf BKK

After trying a new lipstick, a woman decides to pass it along to her family. Their house is connected by a conveyor belt, so she rides it into her daughter’s room, lipstick in hand. The daughter tries it, approves and joins the ride. One by one, the family hops on, silently passing the lipstick along. When the belt finally reaches the youngest daughter, she casually holds up a bag full of Central sale goods. Everyone immediately leaps off the belt and rushes out of the room to go shopping.