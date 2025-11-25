Dove's 'Real Beauty' Puts a Chrome Extension in the Picture

Great work from South Africa, Thailand and Argentina

Here are some intriguing campaigns that broke globally in recent weeks, chosen by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Dove, ‘Real Beauty’ Chrome Extension

Agency: VML South Africa

Generative AI often acts as a magnifying glass, reflecting and amplifying human behavior, including long-standing beauty biases. To counter the prevalence of tech-generated images depicting mostly youthful, light-skinned “perfect women,” Dove worked with VML to evolve its “Real Beauty” platform. The result is a free tool that appears when users open AI image generators. It helps them refine prompts through dropdown menus. By encouraging the inclusion of features such as wrinkles, scarring, varied skin tones and diverse ages, it guides viewers toward creating images that are more realistic, representative and reflective.

DADÁ, ‘Universes’

Agency: The Community LATAM

Argentinian wine DADÁ, has long embraced “nonsense” as a creative tool to disrupt the category. Its new initiative continues that legacy. In a world shaped by digital realms, the work reclaims the brand’s playful, unconventional spirit, inviting folks to find connection, humor and irony across the various realities they inhabit. Launching across social, digital, OOH and limited-edition labels, it blends innovative production with human storytelling.

Heinz, ‘True Love Waits’

Agencies: BBDO Bangkok • BBDO Guerrero

On Christmas Eve, the table overflows with dishes celebrating Southeast Asia’s love of Western flavors, from hand-cut fries and home-made sausages to grilled Filipino BBQ and homemade pizza. As the family gathers, a tension lingers until a slow pan reveals one empty chair. Faces light up as the elder son arrives. But the real celebration begins only when mom reaches into his bag and produces a bottle of Heinz Ketchup, signaling the true homecoming.