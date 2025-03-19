Awesome Ads of the World With Whiskas and Hornbach

by Ads of the World March 19, 2025 5:00 am 2 min read

Below, we explore some great work that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Whiskas, ‘The Cat Conversion System’

Agencies: CHEP Network • AMV BBDO

The “Cat Conversion System” aims to shift perceptions, boost animal adoptions and make more people fall in love with feline companions. Cat naysayers are invited to foster a kitty for a few weeks, experiencing firsthand the simple joys (and occasional frustrations) of a purring pet.

Hornbach, ‘Feel Like a Kid Again’

Agency: HeimatTBWA\ Berlin

Adults are firmly stuck in the winter doldrums when a familiar tinkling tune drifts in from outside. Suddenly, folks spring to life—leaping through windows, bursting through walls and knocking children aside as they surge from their homes and emerge into the sunlight. But it’s not the ice cream van—it’s the Hornbach truck!

Anmol Biscuits, ‘When Holi Is Celebrated With Everyone’

Agency: Meraqi Digital

Ginni, a young girl with vitiligo, is hesitant to join the neighborhood children’s Holi celebrations. Urged on by her mother and playfully tricked by her sister, she finally steps outside. She discovers that while the other kids can be brutally honest and sometimes cruel, they also possess a level of acceptance that eludes many adults.