'A Monkey Stole My Money!' Centraal Beheer's Legendary Campaign Returns

Breakthrough work from The Netherlands and Chile

Centraal Beheer, ‘Scammers’

Agency: TBWA\Neboko

For over four decades, “Just Call Apeldoorn” has been a cornerstone of Dutch advertising culture. “Scammers” continues the tradition with a classic misadventure. While backpacking through the Far East, young Gijs has his wallet stolen—by a monkey. Unfortunately, “a monkey stole my money” doesn’t fly with the hotel staff, and he’s unable to pay his bill, landing him in jail. Luckily, he gets to make one phone call. And of course, he calls his parents for help.

Gasco, ‘Cold Is Not Just a State of Mind’

Agency: La Familia Santiago

“Cold is all in your mind,” says the guru. Meanwhile, in the real world, cold is sneaking into showers, turning kitchens into walk-in freezers and making beds feel like refrigerated slabs. You can tell yourself “it’s a state of mind” all you want. But frostbite doesn’t care about your mindset.

Look-O-Look, ‘Opening a Portal of Playfulness’

Agency: Selmore

When a magic portal opens in their office, a group of curious co-workers find their day—and themselves—delightfully transformed. “Life is serious enough,” the spot reminds us, as the mundane gives way to absurd joy: monster-truck–wheeled roller skates, a disco-ball–headed boss and one employee whose hand turns into a puppet version of himself—which then reveals its own tiny puppets. Chaos, hilarity and pure office escapism ensue.