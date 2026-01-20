This Travel Content Creator Takes Day Trips to Help His Audience Explore Japan, Africa and Brazil

Where in the world is Kevin Droniak going next?

by Christine Champagne January 20, 2026 8:00 am 5 min read Share:

Kevin Droniak takes the concept of the day trip to the extreme. This travel content creator routinely jets off from his home base in NYC for quick visits to destinations like Tokyo to enjoy ramen for breakfast; Cairo to soak in the splendor of the Great Pyramids; and Nairobi for on an awe-inspiring safari.

Wherever he goes, Droniak arrives in the morning local time and departs that evening after a full day of activity. He returns home with plenty of memories, a T-shirt to commemorate his trip and lots of content to share on his popular TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Here, the globetrotter talks about where his love of travel began, teases upcoming destinations and shares his dream brand collaboration:

MUSE: Did you travel a lot with your family as a kid, or did you discover the joys of travel as an adult?

Kevin Droniak: My family would just go to Florida, which was fun. I grew up in Connecticut, and Florida was a different country to me. It was the far away land. Once I started making my own money, I would save it and go on trips. My first solo adventure was when I went to study abroad [in London] in college. That’s what really sparked the whole notion of, “Wow, travel is as fun as I thought it would be!”

How did you become a travel content creator?

I always posted my travels but mostly just took pictures. Once I switched over to making videos, people started to really tune in, and then they really started to tune in once I started doing the day trips. The past two years I began to build a community. It is good to do something that’s a little bit niche, and my niche is the day trips. I was doing day trips before I started filming them. And my friends were like, “You should film these.” And that’s what started my series.

What was the first international day trip that kicked off the series on your social media?

The one that kicked off everything was to London in 2024. But my first ever day drip was in 2018 to Puerto Rico.

Of all the places you’ve visited on these one-day trips in the last year, what was the most magical?

My most magical would be when I went to Kenya. I saw the animals you would only see in a zoo, and that was a bucket-list moment for me. Even thinking about it, or looking at pictures, I get emotional because it was so unreal.

Have you developed an approach or techniques to make the trips go as smoothly as possible?

I try to go with the flow. But there are certain things I make sure I do, like sleeping on the plane so I have the energy when I land for the hours that I’m there. I also try to make sure I have at least 10 hours on the ground somewhere.

When you get home from one of these whirlwind trips, you must be exhausted.

I definitely sleep in the next day.

There is so much pressure on creators to keep releasing content, and you have the added challenge of traveling. What’s your content creation schedule like, and how do you keep from burning out?

Half the week, I’m filming, or even just the two days I’m traveling. The rest of the week I’m editing, but then kind of relaxing. I’m just living my life and editing.

Droniak during a jaunt to England.

Can you tease any upcoming day trips?

Every time I post a video, people are like, “You have to do Singapore, because it’s the longest flight from New York.” So, I’m finally going to do it. It’s the longest flight, so I couldn’t just go for the day. I’ll be there for 30 hours. It’s going to be a one-night trip. I also want to do El Salvador. Seoul is another big one. I try to do a big one every few months, and I just did Japan. So now I’ll do more local ones—local to me is a less than seven-hour flight.

Tell me about a recent brand collab.

I just worked with Lime scooters. It’s a scooter you can rent with the Uber app. It’s all over Europe. It’s so much more fun than just walking around. I didn’t have to do much to prep because I already used the scooters before, and I just naturally put them in my videos.

Do you have a dream brand collab?

I would love to work with more airlines. I’ve worked with a few before, but it’d be cool to have an airline I’m working with a lot. They could help me go places for free. That’s really the most expensive part of my trips. So, if there is one airline out there that wants to set me up for a long-term partnership, that’d be fun.