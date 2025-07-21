Kayak's Silly Spots Focus on Scams and Feet

The brand offers a better way to afford travel—why debase yourself?

In these pricey times, how far would you go to afford travel?

Would you pose as someone’s grandkid and, in a bizarre adolescent voice, call begging for money so you could make bail? Perhaps you’d tinkle the ivories with your toes for foot fetishists to earn extra bucks?

In fresh work breaking this week, Kayak insists there’s a cheaper way to book flights this summer. (Besides, folks are getting wise to online scammers—and your bunions aren’t so great.)

Actually, she nailed it.

“It was important to us that we did right by the foot creator community with this spot,” Prit Patel, copywriter at Tombras, the agency behind the push, tells Muse. “We did a lot of research into this world—which really messed with our algorithmic data. We’re still seeing a lot of foot content on our feeds.”

The Perlorian Brothers directed through MJZ.

