Nature's Bounty Spotlights Women's Health Issues to Close the Knowledge Gap

Social impact is the goal

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 1, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

With “Supplement the Gap,” Nature’s Bounty focuses on real women’s experiences to address the gaps in health knowledge. The goal is to put women’s health research front and center while helping to elevate much-needed conversations.

“The fact that less than 9 percent of U.S. medical research funding goes towards women’s health was the spark for ‘Supplement the Gap,'” says the Mohini Joshi, vice president and head of global consumer engagement.

The work launched with a landing page that houses women’s health resources for all stages of their health journey or stage of life. The :30 below and cut-downs appear on TV and digital platforms, with support via influencer content and collaborations.

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Accompany Creative devised the strategy, creative and production; Open Mind handled media; Whalar led influencer marketing; and Carmichael Lynch managed PR.

Nature’s Bounty also partnered with the Society for Women’s Health Research to jointly release a report on the state of women’s health, due out in early 2027, discussing current knowledge gaps, potential disparities and emerging areas of focus.

Joshi says the company took note of greater attention to women’s health in the last several years, but that the conversations were led by these research gaps. Nature’s Bounty wanted to understand how this was impacting women in their everyday lives. It conducted a survey this past July, with some of the findings highlighting that women of all ages desired fuller and more direct conversations about their health experiences. One of the main issues is that many didn’t feel well-informed or prepared ahead of time for critical decisions they needed to make.

“This highlighted the opportunity for Supplement The Gap to not only call attention to the knowledge gaps surrounding canon life stages, like menopause or pregnancy, but also spark even more conversations among women about their health and wellness experiences,” says Joshi.

“Casting 100 women to star in a campaign about their health was a challenging, but incredibly rewarding experience. We heard from so many amazing women across the country who shared their real and honest experiences. For the final cast of women, we selected a team who can reflect on a variety of topics like health education, self-advocacy, stress and anxiety, pregnancy and postpartum, perimenopause and more.”

“To us, success looks like a mother having the courage to discuss menopause with her adult daughter for the first time, or a postpartum woman feeling empowered to speak up for herself at an appointment because she’s informed about her body,” Joshi says. “While difficult to measure, these moments are crucial for propelling women’s health forward.”

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