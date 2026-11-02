A Claymation Yeti Stomps Through Levi's Holiday Campaign

Will the fuzzy freak find the spirit of the season?

by David Gianatasio November 2, 2026 11:45 am 2 min read Share:

When a snarling yeti busts through the wall of your rustic cabin on a snowy night, you better have some Levi’s merch handy to soothe the savage beast.

They simply adore red sweaters, as we learn in the apparel brand’s loud, laudable holiday advert below. It relies on old-school claymation techniques to bring a not-so-abominable snowman to life.

“Our ‘Let’s Get Fuzzy’ campaign was an opportunity to experiment with immersive and tactile world-building across retail, digital and social,” says Kenny Mitchell, the brand’s global CMO. “It’s also the celebration of the craft and human creativity synonymous with the Levi’s brand.”

The stop-motion approach yields festive results, with hand-crafted visuals—four hours of filming required for each second of animation—adding layers of warmth to a simple yet timeless storyline. The beast roars, the kids scream and to all a good night. No AI required. That’s probably wise, as such high-tech hijinks haven’t always always gone over well in yuletide spots of yore.

Of course, every ad on the planet is now required to leverage ’90s nostalgia. This one doubles your pleasure, recalling both Levi’s “Flat Eric” and its animated “Clayman.” Plus, Claymation at this time of year always brings Rankin-Bass’ beloved Xmas classics to mind.

Related: From Pinterest to Coffee-Mate, Yetis Leave Deep Footprints Across Commercials