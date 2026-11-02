MAKE's Danny Robashkin Balances Analytics and Creativity

'My hot take is to ignore everyone's hot takes'

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 2, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Danny Robashkin | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Danny Robashkin serves as creative director of MAKE. A visual storyteller, his work lives at the intersection of reality and abstraction. He seeks to transform products, technologies and complex concepts into distinctive visual worlds that communicate ideas beyond what a camera can capture on its own.

“MAKE has been my personal project since I was a senior in college,” Danny tells Muse. “We have evolved from a 3D animation/motion studio working on commercial and corporate videos to a truly creative studio, bridging branding and entertainment.”

We spent a few minutes with Danny to learn about his background, inspirations and on absorbing ideas and influences from the world around him.

What creative hill would you die on?

There isn’t a hill I would die on. The work we do is, at the end of the day, a service for our clients. It’s important to have a point of view and argue for it as long as it aligns with the project’s needs. But they get the final word.

Finish this sentence: When I am in a creative rut, I _______.

Usually find something small and manageable to quickly tackle to help me snap out of it. For me, ruts form over the course of long or repetitive projects. That’s when I need a quick pick-me-up and create something focused to pour my energy into.

If someone wrote a book about your career so far, what would the title be?

“Twenty-Two years, One Job, Eight Thousand Unique Days”

Why are you passionate about bridging analytical and creative thinking?

This work really requires the use of both aspects of my mind. I am a problem solver first and foremost. But the fact that we’re in an industry where we need to come up with original and unique ideas means there isn’t a formula one can follow to arrive at the correct answer. Of course, being purely creative while missing the target isn’t very effective.

What non-advertising industry do you learn from?

I don’t follow the ins and outs of the industry as much as I should. But the benefit of that is not falling into the trap of being derivative of what someone else just did that was successful. Bringing an outside perspective to the work we engage in makes it more fresh.

Can you tell us about a time a campaign or project almost didn’t come to fruition?

We have had a few close calls on pro bono projects, like an award show intro for AICP. We created a WAY too ambitious concept. More than half-way through the project it became painfully clear that we couldn’t complete it. We had to start over. With half the time, the constraint forced us to develop something that was more focused and appropriate than the original idea.

What’s your main strength as a creative person?

Being able to balance analytical thought and creative exploration. Having the clarity of thought to execute a plan that has a very loose creative goal—this dichotomy is key to the work I do.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in advertising?

I would either design software or very cool desk gadgets.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

My hot take is to ignore everyone’s hot takes. We’re in such a chaotic period and no one has the answers. Anyone who is “proven right” is probably just lucky. That being said, I’d advise being true to yourself and hope things work out. With no clear direction, you might as well do what you think is best.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.