Luxe Fashion Brand Isaia Stages a Cool Mediterranean Caper

Great Euro campaigns repping Italy, the Netherlands and Greece

by Ads of the World November 2, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s some superior work that broke in recent weeks across Europe, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Isaia, ‘To Those Who Come After’

Agency: Utopia

What’s in the briefcase? Tarantino fans still wonder. In “To Those Who Come After,” set inside Sorrento’s Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria, a mysterious red case changes hands among seven enigmatic characters through chance encounters, trades and the occasional cheeky theft. Inspired by Lucio Dalla’s ties to the town and his ode to Caruso, it’s a stylish Mediterranean caper about legacy. Read More

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Wero, ‘Endless Possibilities’

Agency: DEPT

Online browsing is easy, until the options show up in person. That’s the deadpan premise of Wero’s new spots. A woman in the bath gets serenaded by a guitarist, a pop group and finally a harp ensemble. A man comparing hotels lands in a castle suite, a hostel bunk and a linen tent without leaving his chair. Choosing is chaos. Paying, thankfully, isn’t. Read More

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TBI Bank, ‘You’ve Got Flexibility’

Agency: Brave&Admine

Talk about going the extra mile. In tbi’s new spot, a not-so-ordinary hand stretches its way through the city, gliding through everyday life until it reaches its destination: a scooter shop. It’s a simple, striking metaphor for the lender’s new personal loan, pitched as the easy way to grab what you want without overextending yourself. Handy, right? Within reach, within means. Read More