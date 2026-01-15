A Telenovela Unfolds in Philippine Airlines' Safety Video

Of course, there's a love triangle

by Amy Corr January 15, 2026 11:00 am

It’s hard to get passengers to pay attention to in-flight safety videos. So Philippine Airlines gave theirs a telenovela twist. Clocking in at over 6 minutes, the film from BBDO Guerrero rolls out important safety procedures along with a love triangle.

The “Safetynovela” features many of the country’s top destinations, including Bohol, Boracay, Pangasinan, Malcapuya Island in Palawan and the historic Daraga Church in Albay. But viewers need to know if a bride-to-be will marry the rich man her family prefers or follow her heart and wed the man she loves. A great touch was having the oxygen masks drop during the pivotal church scene.

“This project demanded precision. We had to deliver regulatory safety information clearly while crafting a story compelling enough to hold one’s attention to the end,” says Caleb Cosico, CD at BBDO Guerrero. “Every scene had to be emotionally expressive but functionally instructional. That tension pushed us to elevate the craft at every turn.”

Directed by Marius Talumpas and starring Kelley Day, Jay Gonzaga, Khalid Abdullah, Maritess Joaquin,and Robert Seña, the Safetynovela is part of the airline’s “Care That Comes from the Heart” initiative.