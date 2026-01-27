You Can't Unsee Guy Fieri's New Look in Super Bowl Teaser for Bosch

Who is this guy?

by Amy Corr January 27, 2026 9:30 am

Guy Fieri wants to blend in and be “Justaguy” in a Super Bowl teaser for Bosch. And he succeeds. The teaser shows Fieri and the sound of an electric razor as he’s about to lose his signature goatee. The ad ends before the big reveal, but Fieri himself debuted his “new look” in an online teaser to celebrate his birthday.

The Big Game spot from Droga5 will show Bosch home appliances and power tools, illustrating their transformational powers in homes and on job sites.

Running in the 2nd quarter, the spot’s a continuation of “The More You Bosch The More You Feel Like A Bosch” platform.