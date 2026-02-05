Super Bowl

Guy Fieri's No Tool in SB60 Spot for Bosch

Though his nerdy alter ego seems nice, too

by David Gianatasio
February 5, 2026
1:15 pm
Without Bosch tools, Guy Fieri is “Just a Guy.” Bad hair. Dumpy clothes. Completely unimpressive. But with the brand’s drills and such in hand, dude undergoes a total transformation. He’s capable and brimming with confidence, sporting a leather jacket and copious bling. His hair gets … spiky. It beats that pre-Bosch coif, I guess.

It all happens in this slick yet goofy AI-driven visual metaphor of a Super Bowl commercial:

“I’ve been a long-time Bosch guy,” says Fieri. “In the kitchen and around the ranch, these are products that my family and I reach for, so working with the brand was a no-brainer.”

Too bad he didn’t morph into Macho Man Randy Savage. Then we’d have a commercial to reckon with. But this one’s fun, delivering its message with considerable charm thanks to Guy’s cute dual performance.

Droga5 helped develop the campaign.

David Gianatasio
Bosch Droga5
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

