Guy Fieri's No Tool in SB60 Spot for Bosch

Though his nerdy alter ego seems nice, too

by David Gianatasio February 5, 2026 1:15 pm 1 min read Share:

Without Bosch tools, Guy Fieri is “Just a Guy.” Bad hair. Dumpy clothes. Completely unimpressive. But with the brand’s drills and such in hand, dude undergoes a total transformation. He’s capable and brimming with confidence, sporting a leather jacket and copious bling. His hair gets … spiky. It beats that pre-Bosch coif, I guess.

It all happens in this slick yet goofy AI-driven visual metaphor of a Super Bowl commercial:

“I’ve been a long-time Bosch guy,” says Fieri. “In the kitchen and around the ranch, these are products that my family and I reach for, so working with the brand was a no-brainer.”

Too bad he didn’t morph into Macho Man Randy Savage. Then we’d have a commercial to reckon with. But this one’s fun, delivering its message with considerable charm thanks to Guy’s cute dual performance.

Droga5 helped develop the campaign.