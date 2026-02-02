State Farm's Teaser Stars Katseye, Hailee Steinfeld, Danny McBride

A spoof of 'Livin’ on a Prayer'

by Amy Corr February 2, 2026 1:15 am Share:

Hailee Steinfeld’s insurance is only “halfway there.” Bad for her, but great for the viewers of State Farm’s Super Bowl teaser from The Marketing Arm.

Keegan Michael Key and Danny McBride play insurance agents who parody Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.” When Steinfeld shops for a policy, the agents at Halfway There Insurance morph into ’80s rockers who are honest about their less-than-stellar selection.

Katseye soon joins in, with Steinfeld regretting that she didn’t choose State Farm.

“Our spot is fun, it’s familiar, and it’s unmistakably State Farm,” says Kristyn Cook, EVP and chief agency, sales and marketing officer at State Farm.

“It gets people to ask an important question, ‘Do I really have the coverage I need?’ and reminds them State Farm is there to help with local agents and a digital experience to make things easy.”

