Sabrina Carpenter to Make Super Bowl Debut for Pringles

This pop star just don't stop

by Amy Corr January 14, 2026 1:30 pm

Pringles’ teaser spot for its upcoming Super Bowl ad reveals Sabrina Carpenter as the star. It’s Carpenter’s first big game appearance and the work from BBDO New York will play into the brand’s “Once You Pop, The Pop Don’t Stop” narrative.

Below, we watch Carpenter select “petals” from a flower made from Pringles. “He loves me, he loves me not,” she says while pondering her relationship status. She ends up on “he loves me.”

Hopefully, her paramour is no manchild. We’ll find out more during the game on Feb. 8.

Pringles’ approach for SB 60 is certainly a switch from its tactics in last year’s game. For that one, the brand launched Nick Offerman’s mustache into the sky.