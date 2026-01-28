Ramp, Brian Baumgartner Are All About Multiplication

Business gets fruitful real fast

by David Gianatasio January 28, 2026 1:30 pm 2 min read Share:

The notion of multiplying office workers as a visual metaphor—signifying increased tech-driven productivity—has become something of an adland cliche. For example, this May 2025 outing from HubSpot proved effective.

Now, fintech firm Ramp tweaks the trend, casting lots of Brian Baumgartners for 30 seconds of workplace shenanigans on the Super Bowl. He plays an accountant. So, let’s examine both sides of the ledger.

Minuses: This scenario feels too familiar. We get it: da boss wants more output and the brand can help. Also, the U.S. version of Baumgartner’s legendary sitcom, The Office, aired its last episode 13 years ago. We’ve seen soooo many variations of cubicle humor in that show’s style. Enough already!

Pluses: Brian’s too naturally funny to flop. The sight of BB held aloft by doppelgängers flat out rocks. Everything’s derivative of something. Here, dude delivers the funny, driving home the brand message again and again and again and again. Etc.

“Finance teams don’t need more hours, they need the hours they already have back. Ramp automates the messy parts of spend—receipts, invoices, approvals—so teams can move faster and focus on decisions that actually grow the business,” says Ramp CEO and co-founder Eric Glyman.

“When manual work goes away, it’s like your best accountant has been multiplied. And before the ad airs, we’re bringing that idea to life with a live experience around the Big Game to celebrate the finance teams who keep businesses running.”

Radical Media’s Randall Einhorn directed the commercial. He’s no stranger to the cubicle continuum, having worked on The Office.