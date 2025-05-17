HubSpot Bends the Laws of the Natural Universe

Can AI tools reshape what's possible? Can they?!

by David Gianatasio May 17, 2025

What’s more powerful than the laws governing time and space? Business productivity software! (It’s so obvious.)

HubSpot rocks such sci-fi themes in earthly (mainly workplace) settings to promote its Breeze CoPilot AI tools.

“Each of the spots bends time in a different way,” said Patrick Daughters, who directed the commercials via Anonymous. “Motion control was the ideal technique, because it allows the camera to cheat the constraints of time.”

“In ‘Force Multiplier,’ motion control allowed us to do several passes, each time having our talent play the part of different versions of herself,” recalls Toliver Roebuck, creative director at HubSpot agency partner Arts & Letters. “We were then able to stitch each pass together, creating a powerful multiplicative effect.”

And she can cover for herself when she takes a day off. Cool.

“Shooting practically was important to keep the spots feeling real and human,” Daughetrs tells Muse. “It’s more effective advertising to portray powerful tech as something that amplifies a person’s skill rather than replaces it.”

“Filming practically also came with the added benefit of making for a fun shoot filled with on-set music and good vibes.”

HubSpot doesn’t overpromise nor stuff each frame with manic F/X. It’s visually appealing and kind of trippy, the approach makes a coherent point about how the software can help users day to day.

The work began rolling out two weeks ago across various video and digital platforms.