NFL and Rocket Channel Mister Rogers for Super Bowl

This tilt to kindness in rough times features Lady Gaga and Michael Strahan

by Amy Corr January 28, 2026 10:16 am

The NFL is running a :30 in the Big Game under its “Inspire Change” platform. The spot from 72andSunny channels Mister Rogers with a rendition of “You Are Special,” sung by Michael Strahan, Cam Heyward, Christian McCaffrey and kids from Harlem Children’s Zone, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and SMASH. The organizations are Inspire Change grant partners supported by the NFL.

“You Are Special is a powerful expression of what Inspire Change embodies—it’s a reminder to every young person that they matter,” says Sarah Bishop, VP of global brand and consumer marketing for the NFL.

Meanwhile, Rocket and Redfin’s Super Bowl teaser features Lady Gaga singing Mister Rogers’ opening theme, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

The 3:30 behind-the-scenes video from Mirimar follows Gaga as she finds her voice and puts her spin on the tune. A :60 will run in the Super Bowl.

“This campaign was created with a deep sense of purpose and a belief in what brings people together,” says Jonathan Mildenhall, CMO. “America is at its best when we are neighborly, when we look out for one another and feel connected to the people around us. This work is about reviving belief in the American Dream and reminding people that finding a home and a community is still possible.”