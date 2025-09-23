You Want to Sell Insurance? Release the Squirrels!

Yes, this commercial is nuts

by David Gianatasio September 23, 2025 10:00 am

I think we can all agree, rampaging squirrels make commercials better.

Let’s watch the critters invade the factory floor at Acme Nut Co., a fictional business with a hairy problem in this :30 from very real insurance firm NJM:

Forget insurance. Those workers will need stress counseling and rabies shots.

Brownstein Group developed the film, which combines real and CGI squirrels.

“The challenge and joy of this concept was striking the right balance between the surreal and the grounded,” says Pete Marquis, who directed through production house Good Behavior. “We wanted the humor to feel earned, not exaggerated.”

The spot just broke across CTV/OTT, social and digital channels.

Maybe the Acme conglomerate crew should go on strike—it’s been a troubled workplace for years:

