Budweiser's Super Bowl Ad Is All About 'American Icons'

With Clydesdales, a bald eagle and Lynyrd Skynyrd

by Amy Corr January 26, 2026 12:00 pm

Budweiser just revealed a Super Bowl ad that’s dripping with Americana. The :60 from BBDO New York celebrates our nation’s 250th birthday and Budweiser’s 150th.

It begins with a Clydesdale foal and a baby bird that falls out of its nest. As Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” plays on the soundtrack, the foal helps the bird learn how to fly. After time and practice, the foal has grown and when it appears that he’s sprouted wings of his own, we see that the bird is now a full-grown Bald Eagle.

No tears for one farmer, who watched all of this take shape. “The sun’s in my eyes,” he tells his pal. Same.

The Bald Eagle is named Lincoln, and he’s under the care of American Eagle Foundation, and one of the farmers is Brian Fransesn, a Budweiser barley farmer.

The ad—among the first full spots released ahead of the Feb. 8 NBC telecast—was directed by Henry-Alex Rubin. It showcases the brand’s new Heritage Series packaging.