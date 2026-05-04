Stephen Bienko of 42U on Fusing Human Impact and Sustainable Business

Going beyond traditional sports development

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 4, 2026 6:00 am Share:

Stephen Bienko | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Stephen is a former USAF Academy and Villanova football and track & field athlete turned life coach and business executive. He is the co-founder and CEO of 42U.

We spent two minutes with Stephen to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Stephen, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in a small farm town in northwest New Jersey called Tranquility. It gave me a deep appreciation for discipline, humility and the idea that character matters more than flash. Those early experiences still influence how I view sports, leadership and life. Today I live in Morristown, N.J., which is very different from Tranquility—faster, more connected to business and culture, but close enough to my roots to keep me grounded.

What is your earliest sports memory?

My father throwing a baseball, which felt like it was going straight up into space. As a kid, I would stare into the sky trying to track it, moving my feet, trying to get under it and make the catch. It was just a game between a father and son. But looking back, it represents something bigger. Sports often begin with moments like that—the curiosity, challenge and excitement of trying to do something a bit beyond what you think you can do.

Who are your favorite athlete(s)?

Michael Jordan is the greatest of all time, because he showed the world that an athlete could transcend sports and become a cultural icon. He didn’t just win games. He built a global identity around excellence, competitiveness and presence.

Jackie Robinson. What Robinson did required a level of courage that goes far beyond athletics. He changed the country through the way he carried himself under pressure.

Today, Paige Bueckers stands out as revolutionary. She has that rare “it factor” on and off the court. She connects with people and represents the next generation of athletes who understand both performance and identity.

What are your favorite sports movies and shows?

Coach Carter has always resonated with me. The story is about discipline, identity, accountability and raising expectations for young people who might not see their own potential. It’s a powerful reminder that sports can be a platform for shaping character and life decisions.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

Cam Newton’s 4th and 1. It blends entertainment with real perspective from someone who has lived the experience at the highest level. Cam sees the sports world differently than most analysts. He isn’t afraid to challenge the narrative. And a lot of the time his perspective ends up being right.

What is your favorite sports video game, if you have one?

When I was young, it was Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! For a lot of kids growing up in that era, it was the ultimate escape. You could step into that world, fight your way through the opponents and imagine what it might feel like to be on the big stage.

What is a recent project you’ve been part of that you’re proud of?

The company I’m building, 42U. It’s about helping athletes understand who they are, how they develop leadership skills and personal brands, and how they prepare for life after sports. The work is genuinely having a positive impact. At the same time, we’re building something that has the potential to be a financially viable and scalable company. When you combine meaningful human impact with sustainable business, you know you’re onto something.

Can you share someone else’s recent work that you admire?

Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame. Freeman has respected the school’s legacy while updating the culture for today’s athletes and marketplace. That balance is incredibly difficult to achieve, and he has done it with authenticity.

What can sports do that nothing else can?

People from completely different backgrounds, beliefs and perspectives can sit in the same stadium or watch the same game and experience the same emotions at the same moment. For a brief period of time, all the noise of the world fades and everyone is part of the same human experience.

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in the sports space?

Owning a small business somewhere in the Caribbean and living the island lifestyle with my wife.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.