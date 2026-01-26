William Shatner in Super Bowl Bid for Raisin Bran

Dude eats the stuff all over town

by David Gianatasio January 26, 2026 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

Bill! Shatner’s! In! The! Super! Bowl! KHAAAAAAN! Everyone’s favorite manic thespian teased his Big Game appearance in a big way last week. The Star Trek legend appeared all around Los Angeles with boxes and bowls of Raisin Bran in a series of seemingly “candid” pics that went viral.

Shatner, 94, told TMZ that a spaceship plays into the commercial. This marks Raisin Bran’s SB debut, making it the first Kellogg’s brand on the game in 15 years.

The ad will stream nationwide just before halftime, with TV placements in New York, L.A., Chicago and other markets. Social activations are also in the mix. VaynerMedia developed the campaign.

“We want to spark an ‘a-ha’ moment that encourages people to think differently about fiber and how easy it can be to get more of it into their day,” Doug VanDeVelde, the brand’s chief growth officer, told Adweek.

“The Super Bowl today is an ecosystem of screens,” he said. “People are consuming content before the game, during the game, and after the game. This is a big kickoff moment, but the fiber messaging will continue throughout the year.”