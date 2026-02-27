Cat Wears a Shoe as a Hat and 'Breaks the Internet' for TK Maxx

That Punch monkey is so last week

by David Gianatasio February 27, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

If a cat inadvertently modeled a loafer as a hat, would it become an internet fashion sensation? Thankfully, we live in an age when such microprocessor miracles are commonplace, as we learn in this very amusing TK Maxx spot from Wieden+Kennedy London:

A-lister Andreas Nilsson directs with admirable quick-cut energy. The :40 succeeds as both marcom and social satire, because critters all too often get 15 minutes of fame for just such antics that boost brands.

There’s great shtick on display, though tabby’s signature needs work:

Commercials featuring cats have purred along impressively so far in 2026. Twice already, they’ve taken Muse Ad of the Week honors. First, giant kitties stalked a town forPeugeot. And this very week, regulation-size felines swarmed Omoda.