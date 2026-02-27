Telstra Built a Synthesizer From Old Devices

A second life for outdated tech

by Amy Corr February 27, 2026 2:00 pm

Here’s how Telstra in Australia played a brand new song via discarded tech devices. With the help of +61, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and electro-band The Avalanches, the telco created a synthesizer made from recycled items including trashed phones, modems, soundboards and a vintage game controller. (We’re here for that vintage controller!)

The synth was designed and built by Scott Stirling to highlight how much e-waste is produced by Australians each year—22kg per person.

“We wanted to show that e-waste can be repurposed into something that people can relate to universally,” says Robbie Chater of The Avalanches. “Through music, we are demonstrating the amazing link between sustainability and creativity.”

Telstra’s goal for the rest of the decade is to either recycle, repair, donate or reuse one smart device for every two sold.

The synthesizer will be on display in Telstra’s flagship store in Melbourne for two months.

