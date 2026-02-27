Telstra Built a Synthesizer From Old Devices
A second life for outdated tech
Here’s how Telstra in Australia played a brand new song via discarded tech devices. With the help of +61, Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and electro-band The Avalanches, the telco created a synthesizer made from recycled items including trashed phones, modems, soundboards and a vintage game controller. (We’re here for that vintage controller!)
The synth was designed and built by Scott Stirling to highlight how much e-waste is produced by Australians each year—22kg per person.
“We wanted to show that e-waste can be repurposed into something that people can relate to universally,” says Robbie Chater of The Avalanches. “Through music, we are demonstrating the amazing link between sustainability and creativity.”
Telstra’s goal for the rest of the decade is to either recycle, repair, donate or reuse one smart device for every two sold.
The synthesizer will be on display in Telstra’s flagship store in Melbourne for two months.
CREDITS
Creative Agency: +61 with Bear Meets Eagle on Fire
Media Agency: OMD Australia
PR & Communications agency: Herd MSL
Client: Telstra
Chief Marketing Officer: Brent Smart
Head of Brand and Communications: Alita McMenamin
Brand and Sponsorship Lead: Nicola Reeves
Marketing Specialist: Rosalind Lewis
Internal & External Communications: Telstra Comms team
Production Company: Revolver
Performance film Director: Matt Devine
Project & Design film Director: Scott Stirling
Synth Build & Design: Scott Stirling & Hugh Burridge, The Avalanches
Performance film DOP: Stefan Duscio
Design film DOP: Tommy Thoms
MD/Co-Owner: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer/ Partner: Pip Smart
Producer: Lily Warland
Snr Producer (Post): Alex Kember
Performance film Production designer: Sam Lukins
Design film 1st AC: Jesse Phillips
Design film Build Support: Michael Bennett
Design film CAD Drafter: Jonathan Tran
Design film Graphic Design Assistant: Madeleine-Eve Pattison
Design film Production Design: Scott Stirling + Sam Lukins
Design film Props Assistant: Bridget Shapter
Post-Production
Performance film Editor: Luke Crethar
Performance film Colourist: Ben Eagleton
Design film Editor, Colourist, VFX Compositor: Scott Stirling
3D Artist: Leslie Sharpe
Retoucher: Colour Cartel/Elise Healy
Additional Editor: Kent Hau
Additional Motion Designer: Emily Cheung
Sound: Sonar Music
Synth Compositions: The Avalanches (Robbie Chater, Tony Di Blasio)
Executive Producers: Sophie Haydon, Haylee Poppi
Sound Engineer: Josh Dives