Aniston, LeBlanc and Alexander Join Affleck for Dunkin' SB60 Teaser

Are we returning to the '90s?

by Amy Corr February 2, 2026 9:54 am Share:

It’s 2026, and Ben Affleck just showed Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Jason Alexander a VHS tape titled, “Network Pilot ’95 v 3.” I wonder what movie he taped over to record his next project?

Viewers have no idea what’s on the tape, but Affleck wants feedback from the gathering of ’90s sitcom royalty.

Ben knows cringe is hot and he’s got lots of it. “I don’t think he directed Argo,” says Alexander. “No one can see this,” adds Aniston. “It’s only gonna air once,” Affleck says.

Here’s a teaser for the Super Bowl spot from Dunkin’:

The clip launched during last night’s Grammy Awards. It was created by Ben’s Artists Equity, and was directed by Affleck and Brandon Pierce (aka Beedy).