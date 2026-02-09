'90s Sitcom Icons Rock Dunkin's Big Game

Good Will Hunting could've been Good Will Dunkin’

Last week’s Super Bowl teaser from Dunkin’ featured Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Alexander, Matt LeBlanc and a mysterious VHS tape with a “never-before-seen TV pilot.”

During Super Bowl 60, all was revealed. That pilot is called Good Will Dunkin’ and this time around—unlike Ben’s similarly-titled classic flick of yore—Affleck’s the genius. Not that other guy from Boston (Matt Damon).

Along with Ben, Jen, Matt and Jason, the spot features Ted Danson (Cheers), Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Jasmine Guy (A Different World) and Tom Brady.

The :60 from Artists Equity is set at a Dunkin’ in Boston. Ben’s working his shift and his proud manager, played by Jason, proudly notes that he’s arranged the Munchkins into a Fibonacci sequence.

When Jasmine declares that she’ll marry the first man who can help her solve said sequence, the dudes in the ad makes their moves. Affleck says “How you doin’,” made famous by LeBlanc in Friends. When reminded that he has a girlfriend, played by Aniston, Affleck says “We’re on a break,” another line from Friends.

Danson delivers some tough love to Affleck’s character and Aniston shows up, asking Ben if he likes donuts. Her new boyfriend, played by Brady, comes into frame and she exclaims—”how you like these nuts?”

The ’90s are back, baby!