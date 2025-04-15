Zendaya Treks Into Space for On Sportswear

Dig those Vulcan ears

Footwear, the final frontier?

Zendaya—rocking Mr. Spock ears and branded kicks—blasts off in “Zone Dreamers,” a very self-consciously campy flight from Swiss sportswear maker On.

Presented as a faux trailer for an interstellar epic by director Nadia Lee Cohen, the storyline channels Galaxy Quest, ST:TOS and Barbarella for a trippy trek. Stylist Law Roach, a frequent Zendaya collaborator, contributed to the film’s fantastical feel.

Play

Jealous of those rad sneakers, Katy Perry? At least Zendaya had enough class not to clone herself like Kim Kardashian.

“We built a world that feels surreal yet deeply human—where movement becomes a metaphor for confidence, connection and creative possibility,” says brand CMO Alex Griffin. “The campaign may live in an imagined universe, but its message is very real: everything is possible when we move together.”

Zendaya last appeared for On competing in an air tennis against Roger Federer. The latter notably co-starred with Sesame Street’s Elmo in a the brand’s Super Bowl spot.