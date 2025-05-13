Tyler Ferraro of the Vegas Golden Knights on Doing Right by Legions of Fans

Game entertainers must raise the bar

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 13, 2025

Tyler Ferraro | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Tyler is the director of entertainment experience for the Vegas Golden Knights. He joined the franchise as his first job out of college, combining his two passions: hockey and storytelling. Tyler has been the show caller and producer of numerous events, including nationally televised playoff games, trophy presentations and a championship banner raising ceremony which earned him a regional Emmy.

We spent two minutes with Tyler to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Tyler, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I was born on Long Island, but grew up in Raleigh, N.C. I’m now settled in fabulous Las Vegas.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Playing goalie in my cul-de-sac with cheap pads, a left-handed stick (I’m right-handed) and a baseball glove. It was a very thrown-together set-up. But I might as well have been Martin Brodeur in my mind.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

Growing up in North Carolina, I was a massive Hurricanes fan. I was at their Stanley Cup Parade in ’06 and would go to games all the time. They’re the reason I love the sport. I never focused on other sports or teams. It’s always been hockey.

Favorite athlete(s).

My very first favorite player, Rod Brind’amour. Growing up, I loved him on the Hurricanes. And I’m a huge fan now that he’s a coach. I love how he leads a room and manages a team.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Moneyball. I was a film major in college and the way that movie is written and directed is incredible. I’m not remotely a baseball fan, but that movie made me appreciate a sport I never thought about.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

I’ve been playing EA NHL since college. They know how to suck me in.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

Producing the championship banner raising for the Golden Knights. To be with the team since day once and ride the rollercoaster of highs and lows culminated in that moment. What an enormous responsibility! We had to do it right for the team and the fans. Every cue had to be absolutely dead-on precise, as each was separate from the others. For example, there wasn’t just one cue for “raise banner.” It was many separate cues working together. The lighting, audio, video and rigging all had to be triggered individually. Nothing was time-coded or linked. It was a team effort and I had the honor of being the one calling those cues.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

I’ve been obsessed with the MSG Sphere in Las Vegas. It’s essentially just a massive, screened dome that artists will go to and create mind-blowing visuals. I went to Anyma’s show twice and the storytelling in a fully immersive environment was outstanding.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

How many people it can bring together. The closest you get to entertainment like that is a concert or movie or something similar. But with sports, there are actual stakes and something to cheer for. Everybody comes from everywhere to cheer on a team. No matter what is going on outside or in someone’s life, for a couple hours, nothing else matters but the team you’re rooting for. The investment fans make means a lot. To go on a ride to a championship simply can’t be replicated. We have an enormous responsibility to keep the show entertaining regardless of the score. And it’s absolutely magical when everything lines up just right.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

Trying to work on a Star Wars movie.

