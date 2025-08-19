Tony Muller of Madison Square Garden Sports: 'If We Watch the Same Big Game, We Share a Moment'

Plus: His Knicks playoff campaign with John Leguizamo

Tony Muller | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping.

Tony Muller is vice president of branding and creative at Madison Square Garden Sports and Madison Square Garden Entertainment. He manages the in-house creative teams for the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, Radio City Rockettes and the Garden of Dreams Foundation. Prior to MSG, Tony worked at Grey and GQ, crafting content for National Parks, the NFL, Volvo, J.M. Smucker, Ketel One and HP.

We spent two minutes with Tony to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Tony, tell us…

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Washington, D.C. I currently live in Summit, N.J.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Watching the now-Commanders on TV with my dad. At the local sports and high school level, D.C. is a big basketball city. In the last decade, the Nats won a World Series and the Caps won a Stanley Cup. And still, all anyone wants to talk about is the Commanders.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

The Commanders, University of Wisconsin Football/Basketball and U.S Women’s Soccer. I haven’t committed to a team yet, but the WNBA is where it’s at right now.

Favorite athlete(s).

Current: Jayden Daniels: The poise and maturity he demonstrated as a rookie is so far beyond his years, and he’s got that last-second magic. The herald of a new era in Washington, he’s breathed life back into the team closest to my heart.

Jalen Brunson: The Knicks had a good playoff run and Captain Clutch went full cyborg in the fourth quarter of some of those games against Boston. I’m fortunate to be at the Garden at a time when New York has the star it deserves.

Courtney Williams: The handles, the swagger. She’s the kind of player I wanted to be as a kid (it didn’t happen). When you’re watching Courtney, you’re having fun.

All-Timers: Darrell Green, Scottie Pippen

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Friday Night Lights. The movie and series are different, but they both capture the complexity and purity of sports in people’s lives. Also, The Last Dance. I remember every one of those games.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

SportsCenter. Call me basic.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

NBA Jam and the original Nintendo Ice Hockey with the skinny, medium, and big guys.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

Our Knicks playoffs campaign. The spots with John Leguizamo were fun to make and he was great. We also renamed the streets that corresponded with the players’ numbers up and down 7th Ave. We always say the team and the city are one and the same.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

Ogilvy’s work for Stella Artois—where the bottles are hidden—is fun and smart.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports are our last cultural campfires. We don’t all watch the same shows, listen to the same songs or get the same news because we have so many options; we’re all off on our own algorithms. But whatever our differences, if we root for the same team, we share something meaningful. If we watch the same big game, we share a moment.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

Asking too many questions about something else.

