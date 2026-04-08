McDonald's CEO Grilled by Interwebs—Again

Maybe just stay in the office and leave the videos alone

by David Gianatasio April 8, 2026 2:45 pm 2 min read Share:

Memo to McDonald’s CEO Tim Kempczinski: Open your mouth, insert a large quantity of branded food, chew vigorously. And slap a smile on your C-suite kisser!

A few weeks back, Timbo famously couldn’t manage any of that and the Web lost its stuff when he pitifully sampled a Big Arch burger.

This time, the culprit’s a golden-fried McNugget:

WSJ host Tim Higgins scarfs his down with zest, like a true journalist. (These are hungry times in the biz.)

Tim, for a brief second, almost seems to forget what the item’s called. Then he takes a dainty bite and makes a weird face. Naturally, the clip’s going viral as users berate the bossman with no mercy.

Dude: Tear that thing apart and let sauce drip down onto your sleeve. Work it!

Then again … maybe there’s no such thing as bad publicity. But if this is intentional anti-marketing … Oh, it’s not. Tim just sucks.

So many many user comments to choose from. Quite a few like this: “He hates the food, he can’t fake it” and “The nugget bite was worse than the burger one.”

Also a fair share along the lines of: “Bro can’t one-shot a nuggie like the rest of us?”

Summing up the sorrow of fast-food nation: “Can we never see him again pls.”

My personal fave, though, and a fitting final thought:

“Feed him numbers on a spreadsheet.”