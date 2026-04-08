Liquid Death, Pit Viper Made Sunglasses for Corpses

For treks down the afterlife's over-lit tunnel of eternity

by David Gianatasio April 8, 2026 12:00 pm 1 min read Share:

You’re dead. You’ll need sunglasses for that. Liquid Death and Pit Viper are pleased to oblige.

“Pit Viper is a brand we’ve wanted to do something with for years,” LD VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse. “Everything they do is wildly fun and stupid. We’ve admired them. It was great for us to finally hook up and make something that felt perfect for both of us.”

Play

“I don’t know if you’ve ever died, but people always say there’s a bright, blinding light,” Pearson adds. “We thought we could help solve a real problem for the billions of dead people worldwide who have sadly been ignored by the eyewear industry.”

I’ve died many times. Right here on these pages. Ask my readers, they know.

Pearson credits actor Nick with doing “an amazing job” of portraying “a very believable rotting dead body.” (Dude’s got range: Dead and deader.)

Priced at $119, each pair of shades comes with “an after-lifetime guarantee” against breakage.