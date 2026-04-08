'Uncanned Emotions' Run Strong in Coca-Cola's World Cup Anthem

Legendary commentator Peter Drury provides the play-by-play

by Amy Corr April 8, 2026 11:15 am Share:

Emotions run high during sporting events. Coca-Cola illustrates the passion of soccer players in its second spot tied to the FIFA World Cup.

“Uncanned Emotions,” from WPP OpenX, led by The Ogilvy Group, features play-by-play from announcers Peter Drury and Luis Omar Tapia and shot from the perspective of Coca-Cola, as fans experience a wave of emotions.

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The :90 is the second of three ads from the brand that lead up to the World Cup.

“FIFA World Cup 2026 is more than just a tournament—it’s one of the greatest shows on our planet. From the bustling streets in Rio to the fan parks in Berlin; every feeling is shared and every emotion matters—joy, heartbreak, anger, relief, pride, and even tears all have a place—every game is a roller coaster of emotions,” says Arnab Roy, president of Coca-Cola global category. “Uncanned Emotions embodies this spirit and showcases how Coca-Cola naturally fits into and enhances these collective human feelings that only football’s biggest stage can deliver.”