The Best Marketing Moments From the 2024 Paris Olympics

These innovative campaigns and tie-ins excelled

by Charell Star August 12, 2024 4:00 pm 5 min read Share:

The Olympic flame may be out. However, its most remarkable moments are still burning in the memories of fans across the globe. From surprise partnerships to viral products, the Paris 2024 Olympics were a masterclass in creative branding and cultural celebration.

Let’s dive into the 10 best marketing moments that had everyone talking, sharing, and clicking.

Snoop X NBC

Snoop brought his signature laid-back, humorous commentary to NBC’s Olympic coverage. Offering viewers a fresh and hilarious perspective on the Games. Whether he was cracking jokes about obscure sports or riffing on athletes’ performances, Snoop’s presence turned the Olympics into a pop-cultural phenomenon. His unique voice resonated across all demographics, making this partnership an instant win and one of the most talked-about marketing moments.

Olympic Village Chocolate Muffin

In a world where athletes need to fuel up, who would’ve thought that a simple chocolate muffin would become the star? The Olympic Village chocolate muffin became a viral sensation, with athletes from all over the world posting about its deliciousness on social media. It wasn’t long before fans and foodies started recreating their own versions at home, sparking a global chocolate muffin craze. This humble treat became the must-try item of the Games, proving that sometimes, the best things sell themselves.

Athlete and Celeb Olympic Pins

Olympic pins have always been a cherished tradition, but this year, they reached new heights of cool. Athletes and celebrities from Snoop Dogg to Simone Biles were spotted trading and showing off their unique pin collections, each representing different countries, sports and even special moments from the Games. From Instagram stories to TikTok videos, Olympic pins were everywhere, solidifying their status as the ultimate swag.

The Winners Gift

Amidst all the glitz and glamour, one subtle yet touching gesture stole the show—a gift given to winners on the podium. As athletes received their medals, they were also handed a golden box. Viewers by the millions took to social media to find out what the box contained, which turned out to be a now infamous commemorative map of Paris.

Opening Ceremony Looks

The Opening Ceremony is always a fashion spectacle, and this year was no exception. Athletes from around the world stepped onto the global stage in stunning outfits that blended tradition with modern flair. Social media was abuzz, turning the established and upstart designers behind these looks into trending topics.

A Luxury Transport

@lvmh In 2024, the dream is a journey…and victory a destination. LVMH is proud to present the trunks to hold the medals for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, designed by our Maison Louis Vuitton. — En 2024, le rêve est un voyage et la victoire une destination. LVMH est fier de vous présenter les malles aux médailles des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de Paris 2024, conçues par sa Maison Louis Vuitton. #LVMH #LouisVuitton #ArtisanDeToutesLesVictoires #Paris2024 #SportsTikTok #Sport #Olympics #Paralympics ♬ original sound – LVMH

The athletes weren’t the only ones looking stylish at the Games. Louis Vuitton added a little flair to the medals, too. The official Olympic partner crafted bespoke trunks with the brand’s signature Damier canvas and matte leather to transport the Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals and torches to Paris.

An Eiffel Tower Photobomb

The Eiffel Tower is a symbol of love, elegance and now, the Olympics, too! As athletes from around the world arrived in Paris, their social media feeds were flooded with stunning shots of the one and only Eiffel Tower. Whether it was a selfie, a team photo, or a creative take on the landmark, the Tower became the ultimate calling card of the Games. It was more than just a backdrop. It was a symbol of excitement and anticipation, making it one of the most recognizable images of the event.

Zhou Yaqin Impromptu Medal Photo

Sometimes, the best marketing moments are the ones that happen by accident. In a playful moment caught on camera, Chinese athlete, Zhou Yaqin bit her medal to join a winner’s podium photo moment. The sweet and spontaneous moment that reminded everyone of the joy and lightheartedness of the Games. In addition to inspiring viewers to explore the history of “biting the medal,” the photo became a meme sensation, with brands jumping in to create playful takes on the image.

Nike’s Debate Inducing Commercial

Nike’s Olympic spot, “Winning Isn’t For Everyone | Am I A Bad Person?” divided the internet. In one camp sat those who loved the idea of the sporting brand paying homage to the glory of unapologetic winners. In the other sat those who found the ad—and supporting campaign—antithetical to what being a champion is all about. Who was actually right was hard to pinpoint in the flood of industry think pieces and TikTok takes that ensued.

Disneyland Paris

After the intensity of the Olympics, what better way to unwind than with a magical trip to Disneyland Paris? The park became the ultimate post-Olympic destination for athletes and their families. From posing with Mickey Mouse to enjoying the rides, Disneyland Paris provided a fairy-tale ending to the Olympic journey. It was even sweeter for the entertainment brand Disney, which was not an official sponsor of the Paris Olympics.